Odessa sewer line project begins August 1

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Starting August 1st, work on a sewer line project will begin.

It will be in the alley north of the 1300 BLK of E 23rd Street and will take about two months to complete.

This project is estimated to cost $150,000; Edgardo Madrid & Associates is currently under contract with the City of Odessa for Water & Wastewater improvement projects such as this one and will be replacing roughly 1,000 feet of deteriorating sewer main and three manholes.

Residents will be given one week’s notice before any work and should not expect any disruption to their service during construction.

