Holy Redeemer Catholic Church provides back-to-school haircuts, vaccines, and more

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Monday morning at the Holy Redeemer Church, kids were able to get a new haircut in time for school to start, but that’s not all the church provided.

Today we’re having an event for school. We’re getting free haircuts, we’re having hot dogs and we’re giving out some backpacks.

In addition to the haircuts, food and backpacks, the Odessa Police Department was also there to do fingerprinting and give out stuffed animals.

In order to be prepared for the first day, the Ector County Health Department offered the necessary vaccines for school.

All of this was put on by the Holy Redeemer Church to help out the parents and children in their community.

Personally, I just love to give back to our community. I come to church here, I’ve been here for 15 years and I just love to see the faces of the children when they get something and we’re helping the parents out. And that’s just a true blessing for me to be able to help a family like that.

Over 100 people showed up for the event and it allowed them to get the vaccines ahead of the first day of school when there may have been a delay otherwise.

It’s helpful because some doctors are having a delay, some people don’t have the shots, the health department was behind, so that’s a really good thing for people to get assistance and help with.

This event happens every year before school starts and it helps families and especially the students get the year started off the right way with the help of almost 30 volunteers.

Oh man, it’s so big. You know, bullying is the number one thing in the U.S. and if we can give them that confidence to know that it doesn’t matter what anybody tells you, that getting a haircut makes you feel good and look good then that’s all that matters right?

The Headlines Barber College also offered parents a free scholarship to learn how to cut hair and become a barber, giving an option to anyone looking for a new career opportunity.

