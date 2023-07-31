Holy Redeemer Catholic Church provides back-to-school haircuts, vaccines, and more
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Monday morning at the Holy Redeemer Church, kids were able to get a new haircut in time for school to start, but that’s not all the church provided.
In addition to the haircuts, food and backpacks, the Odessa Police Department was also there to do fingerprinting and give out stuffed animals.
In order to be prepared for the first day, the Ector County Health Department offered the necessary vaccines for school.
All of this was put on by the Holy Redeemer Church to help out the parents and children in their community.
Over 100 people showed up for the event and it allowed them to get the vaccines ahead of the first day of school when there may have been a delay otherwise.
This event happens every year before school starts and it helps families and especially the students get the year started off the right way with the help of almost 30 volunteers.
The Headlines Barber College also offered parents a free scholarship to learn how to cut hair and become a barber, giving an option to anyone looking for a new career opportunity.
