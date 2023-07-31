Chick-Fil-A Host School Supply Drive

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Chick-Fil-A on University Blvd hosted a school supply drive for the upcoming school year.

The school supply drive was specifically to help Ector County ISD Pre-K students.

Chick-Fil-A and the YMCA at Odessa formed a partnership to have a school supply drive at Chick-Fil-A.

Guests donated journals, crayons, and glue bottles to make sure every student is ready for the first day of school.

“This is our third annual chick fil-a school supply drive partnership with ECISD with YMCA program. just to make a positive impact in the lives of the students and teachers to start off the year with the right supplies and resources. it’s just a small way to make that impact.” said Director of Operations of Chick-Fil-A Alyssa Vega.

A lot of guests were happy to donate school supplies and to receive a gift back from chick-fil-a.

Every parent who donated school supplies received a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich or an eight-count nugget to appreciate their help.

“Three years ago, we reached out to the YMCA. knowing their mission and their value and just able to partner with them. social responsibility and care for the community so we are honored to partner with them and hope to continue this tradition as the years goes on.” said Vega.

Chick-Fil-A and the YMCA want to make sure that every pre-k student is happy and that they are ready for the first day of school.

“Being able to help the school district out, the kids, and these teachers. I am sure that it goes a long way for them.” said Vega.

School starts over the next few weeks for schools across the Permian basin, check out our website for a list of start dates, football schedules and more.

