CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, August 1st, 2023

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, August 1st, 2023: High temperatures over the next few days will remain a few degrees above normal for this time of year, in the low-100s. Areas west of the Pecos River will see the chance for rainfall over the next couple of days. Rainfall amounts look to be minimal, but any rain is welcomed. The high pressure system will reposition itself over parts of Texas and Oklahoma by the middle of the week, keeping us in it’s grip. Overall though, hot and dry conditions are going to stick around for West Texas and southeast New Mexico for the first week of August.

Rainfall chances return to the region, but any accumulations will be minor.

Very hot temperatures and dry conditions for the majority of the area look to stick around.

