Bass Pro Shop tax deals approved by Midland County

Bass Pro Shop
Bass Pro Shop(MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -On Monday, the Midland County Commissioners Court approved sales tax rebates to Hodges development-Bass Pro shops.

The Commissioners Court has already approved property tax abatements for Bass Pro Shops.

According to County Judge Terry Johnson, Bass Pro Shops will receive 50% sales tax rebates for 10 years.

Johnson says Bass Pro Shops are looking at building a 100,000-square-foot building, that would be roughly the size of the San Antonio property.

In a statement: Johnson says:

You can read the full statement on the tax abatement below:

Bass Pro Shop tax abatement
Bass Pro Shop tax abatement(none)

