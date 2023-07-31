Bass Pro Shop tax deals approved by Midland County
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -On Monday, the Midland County Commissioners Court approved sales tax rebates to Hodges development-Bass Pro shops.
The Commissioners Court has already approved property tax abatements for Bass Pro Shops.
According to County Judge Terry Johnson, Bass Pro Shops will receive 50% sales tax rebates for 10 years.
Johnson says Bass Pro Shops are looking at building a 100,000-square-foot building, that would be roughly the size of the San Antonio property.
In a statement: Johnson says:
You can read the full statement on the tax abatement below:
