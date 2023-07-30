Two people killed in shooting near University of Florida campus

By WCJB Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Two people were killed after gunshots rang out in a crowd early Sunday near the University of Florida campus in Gainesville, Florida, WCJB reports.

Gainesville Police were near the Checkers and Bodytech on West University Avenue around 2:40 a.m. when they heard gunshots. There were three victims, two of which died from their injuries.

Police were seeking the public’s help for any information on the shootings.

