Midland Police Department responds to shots fired

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday, July, 28th 2023, at approximately 11:48 p.m., officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the area of 511 S. Calhoun St. regarding a call of shots fired.

Officers arriving on scene found two subjects with gunshot wounds. Kevin Villa, 20, and a male juvenile. Both were initially treated on scene then transported to Midland Memorial Hospital.

Initial investigation revealed an unknown subject drove by and shot both victims before fleeing the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS7 will update you as more information is available.

