CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, July 31st, 2023

Warmer with rain chances for some
CBS7 Sawyer McElroy
CBS7 Sawyer McElroy
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, July 31st, 2023: High temperatures over the next few days will remain a few degrees above normal for this time of year, in the upper-90s and low-100s. Areas west of the Pecos River will see the chance for rainfall over the next couple of days. Rainfall amounts look to be minimal, but any rain is welcomed. The high pressure system will reposition itself over parts of Texas and Oklahoma by the middle of the week, keeping us in it’s grip. Overall though, hot and dry conditions are going to stick around for West Texas and southeast New Mexico for the first week of August.

Monday's Forecast
Monday's Forecast(KOSA)

Rainfall chances return to the region, but any accumulations will be minor.

Rainfall Forecast
Rainfall Forecast(KOSA)

Very hot temperatures and dry conditions for the majority of the area look to stick around.

CBS7 First Alert Forecast
CBS7 First Alert Forecast(KOSA)

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subway recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new...
Legally change your first name to Subway and get free subs for life
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Officers determined that the shooting happened near Dwayne Street and Milton Avenue, right next...
Victims in south Odessa shooting are not pressing charges
Federal Bureau of Investigations
SCAM ALERT: FBI warning of scam targeting West Texans
KTTC
Midland man arrested for causing death of man via backhoe

Latest News

CBS7 Sawyer McElroy
CBS7 News at 6 Saturday - First Alert Forecast
CBS7 Sawyer McElroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, July 30th, 2023
CBS7 First Alert Weather Forecast at Noon
CBS7 First Alert Weather Forecast at Noon
Meteorologist Sawyer McElroy
CBS7 Morning News - Friday First Alert Forecast