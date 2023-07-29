Rangers place All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on 10-day IL with a left wrist injury

By By The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The AL West-leading Texas Rangers placed All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained tendon in his left wrist.

Heim came out of a game at Houston on Wednesday after hurting his wrist on an awkward swing in the fourth inning. Heim is batting .280 with an .816 OPS, and has 14 home runs and a career-high 70 RBIs in 90 games.

Heim has started 80 of 103 games this season. The switch-hitter leads big league catchers in RBIs (66), hits (89), doubles (23), and runs (tied, 47). His .413 average with runners in scoring position is third-highest among qualifiers.

Mitch Garver started at catcher in the opener of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.

The Rangers also recalled outfielder Bubba Thompson from Triple-A Round Rock, optioned right-hander Owen White to Round Rock and activated right-hander Josh Sborz from the 15-day injured list.

Sborz went 4-4 with a 4.54 ERA in 29 relief appearances before being placed on the 15-day IL on July 15 with right biceps tendinitis.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

