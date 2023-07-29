Manor Park hosts retirement party for mailman of 22 years

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After 33 years in the U.S. Postal Service, Manor Parks mailman of 22 years, Denny Park, is retiring.

“These people are family to me out here, they’ve supported me when I was going through hard times,” said Park.

Manor Park’s receptionist Margie Hearon has worked with Denny for 16 years.

“I do the mail for Manor Park and he brings the mail to us,” said Hearon.

Hearon says everyday Denny is the same.

“He is always friendly, a gentleman, always helpful, whatever, and he has helped me in a lot of ways,” said Hearon.

Manor Park residents threw a surprise party to honor his last day.

“I’ll tell you what they’ll go through the end for you and they are wonderful people and that’s the main thing I’ll miss the most, just the people out here,” said Park.

Denny has been a mailman in Midland for so long, he’s known many of the residents since before their arrival to Manor Park.

“Some are like a mom to me, some people are like dads. It’s just those are the things everyday interaction with these people is going to be very missed,” said Park.

