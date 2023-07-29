CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, July 30th, 2023

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Cooler temperatures stuck around throughout the day Saturday with upper-90s and low-100s across the region. This evening looks to be overall a decent evening. Temperatures will remain in the 90s until 10 PM. Overnight/early morning lows will make their way into the 60s and 70s across West Texas and southeast New Mexico with mostly clear skies and a light wind from the south between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Evening Forecast (KOSA)

Sunday will continue to be cooler with high temperatures in the 90s across the region. Skies will be mostly sunny to sunny. Tomorrow is looking to be the last day in the 90s for the foreseeable future so enjoy those “cooler” temperatures while we still have them!

Sunday's Forecast (KOSA)

After Sunday, temperatures will return to the triple digits with rain chances continuing to remain scarce through the next 10 days. Areas west of the Pecos River may have a shot at some rain, but overall chances are low.

CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast (KOSA)

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.