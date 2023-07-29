Back to the 90′s Resource Fair

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Workforce Solutions Permian basin hosted its first resource fair today with a twist.

The Workforce Solutions had this event to help the community in Odessa with employment and resources.

They decided to have this event for the first time, and they added a little throwback with a back to the nineties theme to attract more people to attend the event.

This was not an ordinary resource fair.

This was back to the nineties resource fair.

They had games for kids to play, music, food trucks, and people were able to get their face painted for the community to have fun.

“I thought about that. we were like why did we choose this. i think it’s just because we are from the nineties and the ninety’s theme is a big hit for people and is just fun.” said volunteer Yanni Jones.

Multiple community partners came to the resource fair to help people to learn about career opportunities, education opportunities, and with resources.

This was an opportunity to gather the community in Odessa and to show them the new resources that they offer.

“We offer training and education. we want to ensure that if you are needing to go back to school. if there is youth needing assistance, unemployed. people that are out there need these services so they can come out here.” said Workforce Solutions Permian Basin Regional Business Service manager, Diana Meza.

This was a great event for Odessans to network with employers but also for non- profit organizations to connect with other non-profits that could lead to a partnership in the future.

“Just knowledge that is the big thing. knowledge and networking. even with the some other non-profits that are here can network with other nonprofits.” said Jones.

local businesses in Odessa participated in the fair to put themselves on the map and to let the community know that they are willing to help people find a job that is best for them.

“We just want to get our name out there and let everybody know we can partner with them and help them. anything like this or anything else, we are doing in the community. We are always willing to help and be there for them” said store director of market street, Kris Phillips.

For the people who are needing help with employment and with resources, you can visit the workforce solutions office and they have agencies that can fit your needs.

