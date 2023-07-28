Victims in south Odessa shooting are not pressing charges

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As of July 28, 2023, the Odessa Police Department has not made any arrests and has not named any suspects.

Officers determined that the shooting happened near Dwayne Street and Milton Avenue, right next to where youth football practice was happening Thursday night.

The group of folks that ended up with two gunshot victims were walking from the park. So this did not happen in the park, it happened where it dead-ends into the park. Right as those two streets meet, right in that area, a car drives by and you see several shots being fired out of that vehicle.

The two victims were treated for their injuries at the hospital.

They do not want to press charges for the shooting.

OPD believes an illegal transaction may be what brought the groups together.

According to OPD, almost 40 bullet shell casings were found at the scene and more are expected to have remained in the vehicle.

OPD has not said what kind of gun was used... as that is a part of the ongoing investigation.

Charges against the eventual suspects could include aggravated assault, narcotics and other charges related to the gun used.

There’s a good possibility of gun charges involved in this. Just, I mean, let’s be honest… this shooting happened by a park that was full of kids. I mean, somebody’s gotta pay for what happened here.

OPD sees the parents and children at the park and the neighborhood’s residents as victims of the shooting as well.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

