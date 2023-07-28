Six members of Bastos BJJ return to Midland with Gold Medals from Pan American Championship

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Six members of Bastos BJJ returned from Orlando after winning Gold at the Pan American Championship in Jiu-Jitsu.

For Maya Padilla, winning gold medals is nothing new as she’s a two-time Pan American Kids champion while holding other such as a Brazilian National Championship and European champion.

Another student who won a gold medal was Maria Bastos who is the daughter of Sensai Bruno Bastos.

Maria won the silver medal over the past two years before finally winning gold! The accomplishment means a lot to her and her family as she persevered.

“I was hugging my dad, he was crying, I wanted to show him my medal, and I was thinking that he would be super excited,” ‘he said, “good job Juji,” said Maria Bastos.

“I like to say that life is a competition, so every time she gets a loss, I reminded her that’s not what tells her worth, her worth is what’s she going to do after every win and or loss,” said Bruno Bastos.

Hear more from Maya, Maria, and Bruno below!

