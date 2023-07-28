Officer who put suspect in car hit by train found guilty of reckless endangerment

This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a...
This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a freight train barreling toward a parked police car with a suspect inside, Sept. 16, 2022, in Fort Lupton, Colo. A trial began Monday, July 24, 2023, for the police officer accused of putting the handcuffed woman in the car that was hit by the train. The collision seriously injured 21-year-old Yareni Rios. The date/time stamp shown on the video is incorrect.(Fort Lupton Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado police officer who put a handcuffed woman in a parked police vehicle that was hit by a freight train has been found guilty of reckless endangerment and assault. Jordan Steinke was acquitted of the third charge of criminal attempt to commit manslaughter.

Steinke was the first of two officers to go to trial over the Sept. 16, 2022, crash that left Yareni Rios-Gonzalez seriously injured.

Steinke testified that she did not know that the patrol car of another officer she was helping was parked on the tracks even though they can be seen on her body camera footage along with two railroad crossing signs. Steinke said she was focused on the threat that could come from Rios-Gonzalez and her pickup truck, not the ground.

Steinke said she put Rios-Gonzalez in the other officer’s vehicle because it was the nearest spot to temporarily hold her. She said she didn’t know the train was coming until just before it hit.

There was no jury in Steinke’s trial, which started Monday. Instead, Judge Timothy Kerns listened to the evidence and issued the verdict.

___

This story has been updated to correct that the officer was acquitted of the charge of criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, not manslaughter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Federal Bureau of Investigations
SCAM ALERT: FBI warning of scam targeting West Texans
Way Out West Texas: Ring of Fire
Way Out West Texas: Ring of Fire
63,500 years ago Odessa changed forever and the effects are still seen today
63,500 years ago Odessa changed forever and the effects are still seen today
KTTC
Midland man arrested for causing death of man via backhoe

Latest News

Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
Authorities say 47-year-old Ervin Ortiz Guzman was attempting to break into a home when he got...
Man gets stuck in chimney while attempting to break into home, police say
Educator Molly Darnell describes where she was shot by Ethan Crumbley during a hearing,...
Teen says she ‘just prayed’ while saving girl in Michigan school shooting
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 25
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 25