Odessa native Jermey Sauceda prepares for next BKFC fight

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you’re into combat sports you know that the most popular combat sports leagues are the UFC and WBC

Jeremy Sauceda hasn’t been involved in Bare Knuckle Fighting for very long.

Then again, Bare-Knuckle Fighting hasn’t been around long either and the style of fighting can cause some confusion.

“A lot of people think it’s boxing without gloves, but it’s more than that,” said Sauceda

Sauceda spent many years boxing, has been training Bare Knuckle since 2021, and has been in two fights in the last year.

Now he’s competing in his third fight this year.

Jeremy Sauceda trains for fight (CBS7)

“I’m ready, I’m hyped, I’m excited, it’s gonna be good,” said Sauceda

Sauceda’s Bare Knuckle Fight was two years ago after former MMA fighter and Lubbock native Leonard Garcia asked Sauceda to train together.

“And he approached me and said I’ve heard you’re a pretty good boxer and I said yeah yeah I’m pretty good and he said ok we’ll let’s go get some rounds in,” said Sauceda

But sparring wasn’t enough for Sauceda, eventually, he wanted to compete.

“And from then on it was just training training training and then I had my first fight there in Albuquerque and everything went well,” said Sauceda

Sauceda wrapping hands (CBS7)

Fighting bare-knuckle hits’s different, so the training has to be different.

“It’s still new, so a lot of people are still trying to figure it out and a lot of coaches and people that are getting into it are trying to understand and figure out what are the good points and how to achieve a great form and techniques for Bare Knuckle” said Sauceda

Sauceda’s transition from boxing to Bare Knuckle has changed the way he fights.

“As soon as you get hit with that, you’re like ok that’s different. So just learning that and being in the ring and getting that aspect of learning how to move, how to stay focused, and most of all you’re getting hit with a bare fist so that’s the difference” said Sauceda

If you wanna see Jeremy in action he’s set to fight on August 11th in Albuquerque.

