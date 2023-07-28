Midlander helps shelter pets with creative photoshoots

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tasha Sport will do whatever it takes to get a good shot of Midland’s adoptable shelter pets.

Squirrel calls, squeakers and props. If you can name it, she has it. Her extravagant photoshoots have garnered social media support over the last two years. They’ve also helped pets get adopted, said Sport, a volunteer photographer.

“I said, ‘what brought you into the shelter?’ She’s like, ‘well I saw the dog wearing a hat,’” Sport said. “So that is honestly what brought her in, that the dog wore a hat.”

This week her theme was based on the universal shelter dog birthday on Aug. 1. It’s more than hats and bandanas. It’s a chance for the pets to show their personalities and manners. Sport says the pets blossom once they leave their kennels.

“Anything for the shelter animals. These dogs didn’t ask for this life. They deserve a family just as much as anyone else does,” Sport said.

Her passion is obvious to those around her, like her fellow volunteer Theresa Wright.

“She is, by far, the best person when it comes to these dogs. I’ve never met anyone that loves these dogs more,” Wright said.

Sport spends every Friday at animal services, executing her next creative idea. Wright says they get bigger and better every time.

“It’s a big production. It costs me a lot of money, but it is all worth it for the dogs,” Sport said. “My goal, if one dog gets adopted from doing all this, then, you know, my mission has been met.”

Sport spends much of her time on rescue efforts. She’s part of Rescue Runners and serves on the Midland Animal Services Advisory Committee.

“You can tell it makes her happy to do all of that. So she doesn’t care that she’s busy,” said Brittani Perry, a volunteer.

Sport encourages people to adopt a pet. The dogs photographed today are named Celia, Roger and Goldilocks and they are all looking for a home at Midland Animal Services.

To find all adoptable pets in Midland, visit the link here.

