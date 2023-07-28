Midland ISD Transportation Routing Coordinator wins Operations Specialist of the Year

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Midland ISD transportation routing coordinator Elisa Felix was named Operations Specialist of the year by the Texas Transportation for pupil transportation.

The prestigious award recognizes her outstanding contribution in the field of school of transportation.

Last year she was named employee of the year and now she has earned a bigger award.

With hard work and dedication, she wants to make sure that every student is arriving at school on time to earn their education.

She started her career thirty years ago as a bus monitor, she was a bus driver for twenty- five years, then became a bookkeeper and now she is the transportation routing coordinator.

Her motivation after winning the award is the same. She wants to make sure that students arrive at school on time and that they earn their education.

“It’s our students. I mean the award its great and wonderful but i want to make sure that everybody gets to school” Midland ISD Transportation Routing Coordinator, Elisa Felix.

Midland ISD bus instructors prioritize education and safety to new bus drivers who are in training.

They want to make sure safety and efficient transportation services for students arrive on time to school and that they earn their education.

“Our priority is to take our precious students, grandkids, nieces, nephews is you know safety. Safety is our priority. just let everybody know when our stop sign is out, that means stop.” said, Midland ISD safety and driver coordinator Feliciano Lombardo.

