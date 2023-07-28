Midland ISD holds training for first year teachers

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday was the first day of school for first-year teachers across MISD.

This is the second year the event has been held by the district and it is a way for first-year teachers to get acclimated to their new career.

Teachers learned tips and tricks on setting up their classrooms, building relationships, classroom management and so much more.

The school district kicked off its three-day-long new teacher training program Thursday at Bowie Fine Arts Academy.

Over 300 teachers have been hired for the new school year with just around 50 of those teachers being first-year teachers.

The event was for those first-year teachers who were able to hear from veteran teachers in the district so that they are prepared for their first day.

“If they go in without these proper training there’s many times they’re lost and confused on how to get the year started,” said Jessie Garcia, Executive Director of Talent Acquisition and Development. “So these first-year teacher’s training are really detrimental and impactful for teachers if they don’t have them because it could create a difference between having a really productive first year and a non-productive first year.”

These first-year teachers range anywhere from a recent graduates up to people switching careers.

And for one new first-year teacher it’s just a matter of moving down the hall.

Nichola Bowers worked with the behavioral students as a paraprofessional at Abell and over that time grew to love the kids she worked with each day, but wanted a bigger role and part with the students instead.

With Bowers now as a teacher for Abell, she was able to learn techniques that may not seem like a thing important thing for a classroom but is actually a very important tactic for teacher.

I learned the better way to set up a classroom if you’re working with smaller numbers like I will be with resource and co-teach,” Bowers said. “The easier ways to cool spots and hot spots in the classroom to make sure that you’re able to see the whole classroom, make sure you set up your classroom for instruction first.”

Even though the first-year teachers started today, the first real day is August 9.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.