City of Midland releases update on fireman’s relief and retirement fund

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Thursday, July 27 members of the Firemen’s Relief and Retirement Fund board ratified the 176-27 vote by the Midland Fire Department on the two items addressing the unfunded liability of the Firemen’s Relief and Retirement Fund:

1. Removal of unscheduled overtime

2. A change to calculate benefits based on consecutive pay periods rather than nonconsecutive ones.

The city says they will work along with the Firemen’s Relief and Retirement Fund board to continue working together to consider other potential solutions, including changes recommended by professional consultants. We will continue to update citizens on our progress and other proposed solutions.

More information on the MFRRF can be found on the City of Midland website https://www.midlandtexas.gov/1111/Firemens-Relief-and-Retirement-Fu

