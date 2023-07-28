CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, July 28th, 2023

“Cooler” heading into the weekend
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, July 28th, 2023: Temperatures will remain in the upper-90s through the weekend before the pesky high pressure builds again and bumps temperatures back into the triple digits next week. Rain chances continue to look scarce through the next 10 days.

Through the morning, temperatures will be relatively mild, but by lunchtime, temperatures will be in the 90s. Winds throughout the morning will be from the south between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Overall, highs are looking to be in the 90s across the region today. Skies will be sunny and conditions will be quiet and dry.

The triple digits return on Monday and look to continue through all of next week. Enjoy the “cooler” weather while it lasts!

