TRAFFIC ALERT: Overpass Opening I 20 at CR 1250

By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - I-20 travelers in Midland will be using the new bridge at County Road 1250 this weekend.

Main lane traffic will shift onto the new structure over a two-day period beginning Thursday night, July 27 and concluding Friday night, July 28.

Vehicles on I-20 will now pass over County Road 1250. The city says this overpass configuration will eliminate the risk of bridge strikes on I-20 by trucks.

County Road 1250 under the bridge will be open for Monday morning travel - July 31. This will provide another connection to points south of the interstate along Cholla Road and Antelope Trail. This new connection along with the temporary signal on Antelope Trail at CR 120 and the CR 114 improvements at Rankin Highway provide commuters south of I-20 with additional options for north-south travel along Rankin Highway (SH 349) and LP 250.

