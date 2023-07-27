‘Spectacular moment’: 93-year-old summits Yosemite’s Half Dome with son, granddaughter

Cheers echoed from the Half Dome as 93-year-old Everett Kalin reached the summit July 18. (Source: KFSN, Sidney Kalin, CNN)
By Margot Kim, KFSN
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
YOSEMITE VALLEY, Calif. (KFSN) – A 93-year-old reached the summit of Yosemite National Park’s Half Dome after training for it in his senior living community.

Cheers echoed from the Half Dome as 93-year-old Everett Kalin reached the summit July 18.

The retired professor from Oakland, California added the challenging climb to his list of other fantastic feats, including jumping out of an airplane for his birthday last year.

Kalin said his next goal “just came to him,” and since his son Jon Kalin is an avid backpacker, climbing Yosemite’s Half Dome wasn’t a bad idea.

With the blessing of his wife, Kalin climbed the mountain with his son John Kalin and his granddaughter Sidney Kalin. The family broke up the 13-hour trek over a few days to reach the summit together on July 18.

His son is in awe of his father’s accomplishment.

“Really it was a spectacular moment for three generations of us to be together enjoying that all at once,” Jon Kalin said.

He added, “[He] kept going stretch by stretch, further and further, and just incredible to see him assembling those cables.”

Everett Kalin trained for the climb by scaling the stairs of his 17-floor senior living center.

“I guess I was pleasantly surprised that when I got up there, I did not feel that I was huffing and puffing so much as we went up. It felt pretty good,” Everett Kalin said.

The world is now weighing in with much respect for Everett Kalin and his accomplishments – but leave it to his loving family to add a little humor to keep him humble.

“You’re just one of the most stubborn, Dad. I think that’s why you made it,” his son said.

His granddaughter Sidney Kalin posted a TikTok video of the family reaching the summit, which has more than 15 million views.

“Words cannot describe how proud I am. Opa, it was an honor to take on this trip with you,” she wrote in the video’s caption. “I hope this stands as a lesson to everyone that you are never too young or old to achieve your dreams.”

Copyright 2023 KFSN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

