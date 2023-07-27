SMALL BUSINESS SUMMER: Chiaro Coffee Co.

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Chiaro Coffee Co. is located at 4041 Maple Ave. in Odessa. They are open W-F, 7:00 am to 1:00 pm, and Saturday from 8 am to noon. For their full menu, you can follow them on Facebook or Instagram @chiarocoffeeco.

Once upon a time, Hannah and Jeremiah Foley met at a coffee shop.

“We have a little bit of a background and history in coffee.”

“We just love coffee. We met at a coffee shop, and that’s just what we do.”

One wedding, five kids, a renovated trolley and lots of cups of coffee later, they have their own business: Chiaro Coffee Co.

“This entire process was something that had been on our hearts. So to see it come to fruition and be more than what we had hoped it to be... there’s just so much joy in that,” Hannah Foley said. “It’s a lot of hard work. It’s a lot of late nights. It’s a lot of sweating, always. But it’s so joyful. It’s so joyful.”

A true neighborhood spot, Chiaro Coffee is changing up the pace from your average drive-through cup of joe before work.

“Because we live two minutes down the street, this is our neighborhood, and so we enjoy getting to know people, not only from this neighborhood but certainly from this city and beyond,” Jeremiah Foley said.

“It’s fun to get to see peoples’ response when you remember them. It’s really special,” Hannah Foley said.

“I don’t get all the names right, but at some point I’m going to get it because I’m going to keep swinging!” Jeremiah Foley said.

The response has been energizing, with Odessans falling in love with this pretty little trolley.

“We’re asking people to get out of their cars and come order because we don’t have a drive-through, but we’ve had so many people just say ‘oh yeah, no problem.’ People taking ownership of it has been really precious,” Hannah Foley said.

While the chaos of a new business reigns now, the Foleys don’t expect their journey to end here.

“Here’s the honest answer. We’re so in the trenches and the response has been so incredible, that we’re all trying to keep all the balls in the air. But I suspect, if the Lord allows, ten to twenty years from now to look back on this, it will probably be some of the sweetest moments, maybe of my entire life. Because it’s really hard, but it’s so really, really good. It’s a joy.”

