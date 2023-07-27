Midland County decides on new positions and pay for Horseshoe Pavilion employees
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County will take over operations for the Horseshoe Pavilion on August 1.
On Thursday, the commissioners decided on the salaries for the positions they will add.
A total of 17 positions have been budgeted for by the Midland County Commissioners Court.
Not every one of the positions will be filled right away, only as they are needed.
Employees will now be paid overtime instead of accruing compensatory time they were able to use at a later date.
4 of the 17 positions have already been filled by previous employees of Horseshoe Hospitality.
All employees’ pay will also be moved to a grade and step scale instead of one set number.
Events already scheduled with the Horseshoe will still happen, even as the facility transitions to the county.
The positions that the Horseshoe is adding and the corresponding pay grades are as follows:
Receptionist - 11.1
Facilities Coordinator - 13.17
Horseshoe Maintenence Technician - 13.1 (5 positions), 13.7 (1 position), 13.11 (1 position)
Executive Admin - 16.1
Convention and Event Planner - 16.3
Marketing Representative - 17.1
Marketing Specialist - 19.1
All pay grades and steps can be found on page 18 of this pdf from the County.
