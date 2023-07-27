Midland County decides on new positions and pay for Horseshoe Pavilion employees

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County will take over operations for the Horseshoe Pavilion on August 1.

On Thursday, the commissioners decided on the salaries for the positions they will add.

A total of 17 positions have been budgeted for by the Midland County Commissioners Court.

Not every one of the positions will be filled right away, only as they are needed.

We’re definitely gonna start with what we need and continue the events already planned. And then once we start seeing the growth and volume and the need then we can add more positions.

So the positions are available. Now they can start hiring them as, you know, the Horseshoe starts ramping up on events.

Employees will now be paid overtime instead of accruing compensatory time they were able to use at a later date.

So because of the nature of the business that the Horseshoe has, the comp time really didn’t fit for what we’re trying to do. So we made sure that instead of doing comp time, we’re gonna be doing overtime for the employees at the Horseshoe as the transition begins.

4 of the 17 positions have already been filled by previous employees of Horseshoe Hospitality.

All employees’ pay will also be moved to a grade and step scale instead of one set number.

All we’re doing is going from a number to a position within the county for it to fit the grade and step. So yes, a lot of them are transferring over, but now they’re gonna be under grade and step instead of just the salary.

Events already scheduled with the Horseshoe will still happen, even as the facility transitions to the county.

The positions that the Horseshoe is adding and the corresponding pay grades are as follows:

Receptionist - 11.1

Facilities Coordinator - 13.17

Horseshoe Maintenence Technician - 13.1 (5 positions), 13.7 (1 position), 13.11 (1 position)

Executive Admin - 16.1

Convention and Event Planner - 16.3

Marketing Representative - 17.1

Marketing Specialist - 19.1

All pay grades and steps can be found on page 18 of this pdf from the County.

