Medical Center Health Walk-in Clinic at Walmart moving to a new location

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The medical center health clinic at Walmart has moved.

The walk-in clinic has been moved to a new location near one ninety-one highway.

It will be known as the ProCare walk-in clinic.

Today, the clinic hosted a “come and go” event to celebrate the new location.

Snacks, music, and giveaways were provided to healthcare workers and patients who participated in the event.

The walk-in clinic is offering easier payment options for patients when they visit the clinic.

“For patients that are self-pay. We also offer discounts so it will be easier access for them. we want them to be taken care of.” said Director of Primary Care with Procare, Audra Cullison.

The clinic moved because of the population increase in east Odessa.

The Medical Center Health System wants to give patients easier and better access to healthcare.

“We see patients from anywhere from children up to elderly adults, so we see everybody here in this walk-in clinic. whether you have insurance or no insurance. There is a self-pay discount and cash pricing upfront, so it is very transparent. so, it is an easier way for people to have access to a doctor that they do not see.” said Director of Public Relations Medical Center Health System, Trevor Tankersley.

Patients can get quick access to basic non-emergency medical care with no appointments required.

That includes flu shots, treatment for minor illnesses, back-to-school physicals and more.

“For the community, easier access to the doctors. people are more likely to see doctors that they need. This is a very simple walk-in clinic. We know that some clinics schedule appointments and that takes weeks, sometimes months, but this is a simple walk-in clinic.” said Tankersley.

The Procare clinic will be open Monday through Saturday from eight am to seven pm.

