Medical Center Health Walk-in Clinic at Walmart moving to a new location

By Armando Gomez
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The medical center health clinic at Walmart has moved.

The walk-in clinic has been moved to a new location near one ninety-one highway.

It will be known as the ProCare walk-in clinic.

Today, the clinic hosted a “come and go” event to celebrate the new location.

Snacks, music, and giveaways were provided to healthcare workers and patients who participated in the event.

The walk-in clinic is offering easier payment options for patients when they visit the clinic.

“For patients that are self-pay. We also offer discounts so it will be easier access for them. we want them to be taken care of.” said Director of Primary Care with Procare, Audra Cullison.

The clinic moved because of the population increase in east Odessa.

The Medical Center Health System wants to give patients easier and better access to healthcare.

“We see patients from anywhere from children up to elderly adults, so we see everybody here in this walk-in clinic. whether you have insurance or no insurance. There is a self-pay discount and cash pricing upfront, so it is very transparent. so, it is an easier way for people to have access to a doctor that they do not see.” said Director of Public Relations Medical Center Health System, Trevor Tankersley.

Patients can get quick access to basic non-emergency medical care with no appointments required.

That includes flu shots, treatment for minor illnesses, back-to-school physicals and more.

“For the community, easier access to the doctors. people are more likely to see doctors that they need. This is a very simple walk-in clinic. We know that some clinics schedule appointments and that takes weeks, sometimes months, but this is a simple walk-in clinic.” said Tankersley.

The Procare clinic will be open Monday through Saturday from eight am to seven pm.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Attorney General of Texas
Office of the Attorney General reaches $168 million settlement with Walmart over company’s role in national opioid crisis
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Federal Bureau of Investigations
SCAM ALERT: FBI warning of scam targeting West Texans
63,500 years ago Odessa changed forever and the effects are still seen today
63,500 years ago Odessa changed forever and the effects are still seen today
Way Out West Texas: Ring of Fire
Way Out West Texas: Ring of Fire

Latest News

In order for the robot to get into your body for the surgery, it requires just a few small cuts...
Midland Memorial Hospital showcases newest robotic surgery machine
E-cigarettes and vapes started as a way to stop smoking traditional cigarettes but they still...
More teens are vaping, here’s how local officials are working to stop it
The FDA recommends that you do not consume more than 50 milligrams per kilogram that you weigh...
World Health Organization deems artificial sweetener aspartame potentially cancer-causing
Mosquitos
West Nile Virus found in Midland mosquitos