The first day of school is around the corner: Are you prepared?

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) - It feels like the hot days of summer just started (and they aren’t ending anytime soon) but what is ending is vacation, and CBS7 wants to make sure that you are prepared to head back to school.

Whether you’re looking for events, calendars, or even football schedules CBS7 has you covered!

As Teachers prepare their fall lesson plans- back-to-school sales and events are popping up all over the Permian Basin.

BACK TO SCHOOL EVENTS AND SALES:

Back-To-School Texas Sized Garage Sale held to help teachers with school supplies

Music City Mall Back to School Bash

The CBS7 team is so excited for the first day of school! We can’t wait to see everyone’s first-day pictures!

Students arrive for the first day of school at Scharbauer Elementary. (Stephanie Douglas/CBS7)

FIRST DAYS:

Midland Independent School District

First day of school: August 9th

Click here for the School Calendar

For more information visit: MidlandISD.net

Ector County Independent School District

First day of school: Aug. 9: PK-6 & 9 Aug. 14: 7-8 & 10-12

Click here for the School Calendar

For more information visit: EctorcountyISD.org

Greenwood Independent School District

First day of school: August 10

Click here for the School Calendar

For more information visit: Greenwood.esc18.net

Glasscock County Independent School District

First day of school: August 16

Click here for the School Calendar

For more information visit: Gckats.net

Monahans-Wickett-Pyote Independent School District

First day of school: August 16

Click here for the School Calendar

For more information visit: Mwpisd.esc18.net

Crane Golden Cranes (CBS7 (KOSA))

Crane Independent School District

First day of school: August 7

Click here for the School Calendar

For more information visit: Craneisd.com

McCamey Independent School District

First day of school: August 14

Click here for the School Calendar

For more information visit: Mcisd.esc18.net

Rankin Independent School District

First day of school: August 9

Click here for the School Calendar

For more information visit: Rankinisd.net

Reagan County Independent School District

First day of school: August 16

Click here for the School Calendar

For more information visit: regancountyisd.com

. ((Pecos-Barstow-Toyah I.S.D.))

Pecos- Barstow- Toyah Independent School District

First day of school: August 16

Click here for the School Calendar

For more information visit: www.pbtisd.net

Balmorhea Independent School District

First day of school: August 21

Click here for the School Calendar

For more information visit: www.bisdbears.esc18.net

Buena Vista Independent School District

First day of school: August 9

Click here for the School Calendar

For more information visit: www.bvisd.net

Fort Stockton High School. (CBS 7 File Photo) (KOSA)

Fort Stockton Independent School District

First day of school: August 14

Click here for the School Calendar

For more information visit: www.fsisd.net

Iraan- Sheffield Independent School District

First day of school: August 15

Click here for the School Calendar

For more information visit: https://www.isisd.net/

Grandfalls- Royalty Independent School District

First day of school: August 9

Click here for the School Calendar

For more information visit: https://www.grisd.com/

(KOSA)

Big Spring Independent School District

First day of school: August 17

Click here for the School Calendar

For more information visit:https://www.bsisd.esc18.net

Forsan Independent School District

First day of school: August 17

Click here for the School Calendar

For more information visit: www.forsan.esc18.net

Coahoma Independent School District

First day of school: August 9

Click here for the School Calendar

For more information visit: https://www.coahomaisd.com/

(KOSA)

Alpine Independent School District

First day of school: August 14

Click here for the School Calendar

For more information visit: https://alpine.esc18.net/

Marathon Independent School District

First day of school: August 15

Click here for the School Calendar

For more information visit: www.marathonisd.net

Terlingua Independent School District

First day of school: August 21

Click here for the School Calendar

For more information visit:www.terlinguacsd.com

Andrews Independent School District

First day of school: August 10

Click here for the School Calendar

For more information visit: www.andrews.esc18.net

Stanton Independent School District

First day of school: Aug 15

Click here for the School Calendar

For more information visit:www.stanton.esc18.net

A school building in the Grady Independent School District in Martin County, TX. (Joshua Skinner / KOSA)

Grady Independent School District

First day of school: Aug 15

Click here for the School Calendar

For more information visit: www.gradyisd.org

Wink- Loving Independent School District

First day of school: Aug 14

Click here for the School Calendar

For more information visit: https://www.wlisd.net/

Kermit Independent School District

First day of school: August 28

Click here for the School Calendar

For more information visit:www.kermitisd.org

Terrell County Independent School District

First day of school: August 9

Click here for the School Calendar

For more information visit: https://www.terrell.esc18.net/

(KOSA)

Marfa Independent School District

First day of school: August 17th

Click here for the School Calendar

For more information visit: Marfaisd.com

Presidio Independent School District

First day of school: August 9th

Click here for the School Calendar

For more information visit: Presidio-isd.net

Fort Davis Independent School District

First day of school: August 28th

Click here for the School Calendar

For more information visit: Fdisd.com

Do you know what else back-to-school means? FOOTBALL SEASON! The BLITZ will be back bigger and better this year, CBS7′s sports team can’t wait to show you the highlights that happen under the Friday Night Lights.

Photos from the 2023 FCA All-Star Football game:

Autoplay Caption

VARSITY FOOTBALL SCHEDULES:

District 2- 6A

District 3- 4A D2

District 4- 3A D2

District 2- 4A D1

District 1- 3A D1

District 3- 2A D1

District 1- 4A D2

District 1- 3A D2

District 5- 2A D2

District 6- 1A D1

Fort Davis*

Buena Vista*

Marfa*

District 7- 1A D1

*We were, unfortunately, unable to find football schedules on the school websites for these teams, if you have the link please share it with us at news@cbs7.com*

MORE CBS7 EDUCATION COVERAGE:

ECISD could have $427,155,000 bond without raising tax rate

MISD Bond committee agrees on two bonds for November election

Permian Basin kids get VIP back-to-school shoe-shopping experience

Fort Stockton ISD’s new salary system benefits certified teachers

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.