The first day of school is around the corner: Are you prepared?
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) - It feels like the hot days of summer just started (and they aren’t ending anytime soon) but what is ending is vacation, and CBS7 wants to make sure that you are prepared to head back to school.
Whether you’re looking for events, calendars, or even football schedules CBS7 has you covered!
As Teachers prepare their fall lesson plans- back-to-school sales and events are popping up all over the Permian Basin.
BACK TO SCHOOL EVENTS AND SALES:
Back-To-School Texas Sized Garage Sale held to help teachers with school supplies
Music City Mall Back to School Bash
FIRST DAYS:
Midland Independent School District
First day of school: August 9th
Click here for the School Calendar
For more information visit: MidlandISD.net
Ector County Independent School District
First day of school: Aug. 9: PK-6 & 9 Aug. 14: 7-8 & 10-12
Click here for the School Calendar
For more information visit: EctorcountyISD.org
Greenwood Independent School District
First day of school: August 10
Click here for the School Calendar
For more information visit: Greenwood.esc18.net
Glasscock County Independent School District
First day of school: August 16
Click here for the School Calendar
For more information visit: Gckats.net
Monahans-Wickett-Pyote Independent School District
First day of school: August 16
Click here for the School Calendar
For more information visit: Mwpisd.esc18.net
Crane Independent School District
First day of school: August 7
Click here for the School Calendar
For more information visit: Craneisd.com
McCamey Independent School District
First day of school: August 14
Click here for the School Calendar
For more information visit: Mcisd.esc18.net
Rankin Independent School District
First day of school: August 9
Click here for the School Calendar
For more information visit: Rankinisd.net
Reagan County Independent School District
First day of school: August 16
Click here for the School Calendar
For more information visit: regancountyisd.com
Pecos- Barstow- Toyah Independent School District
First day of school: August 16
Click here for the School Calendar
For more information visit: www.pbtisd.net
Balmorhea Independent School District
First day of school: August 21
Click here for the School Calendar
For more information visit: www.bisdbears.esc18.net
Buena Vista Independent School District
First day of school: August 9
Click here for the School Calendar
For more information visit: www.bvisd.net
Fort Stockton Independent School District
First day of school: August 14
Click here for the School Calendar
For more information visit: www.fsisd.net
Iraan- Sheffield Independent School District
First day of school: August 15
Click here for the School Calendar
For more information visit: https://www.isisd.net/
Grandfalls- Royalty Independent School District
First day of school: August 9
Click here for the School Calendar
For more information visit: https://www.grisd.com/
Big Spring Independent School District
First day of school: August 17
Click here for the School Calendar
For more information visit:https://www.bsisd.esc18.net
Forsan Independent School District
First day of school: August 17
Click here for the School Calendar
For more information visit: www.forsan.esc18.net
Coahoma Independent School District
First day of school: August 9
Click here for the School Calendar
For more information visit: https://www.coahomaisd.com/
Alpine Independent School District
First day of school: August 14
Click here for the School Calendar
For more information visit: https://alpine.esc18.net/
Marathon Independent School District
First day of school: August 15
Click here for the School Calendar
For more information visit: www.marathonisd.net
Terlingua Independent School District
First day of school: August 21
Click here for the School Calendar
For more information visit:www.terlinguacsd.com
Andrews Independent School District
First day of school: August 10
Click here for the School Calendar
For more information visit: www.andrews.esc18.net
Stanton Independent School District
First day of school: Aug 15
Click here for the School Calendar
For more information visit:www.stanton.esc18.net
Grady Independent School District
First day of school: Aug 15
Click here for the School Calendar
For more information visit: www.gradyisd.org
Wink- Loving Independent School District
First day of school: Aug 14
Click here for the School Calendar
For more information visit: https://www.wlisd.net/
Kermit Independent School District
First day of school: August 28
Click here for the School Calendar
For more information visit:www.kermitisd.org
Terrell County Independent School District
First day of school: August 9
Click here for the School Calendar
For more information visit: https://www.terrell.esc18.net/
Marfa Independent School District
First day of school: August 17th
Click here for the School Calendar
For more information visit: Marfaisd.com
Presidio Independent School District
First day of school: August 9th
Click here for the School Calendar
For more information visit: Presidio-isd.net
Fort Davis Independent School District
First day of school: August 28th
Click here for the School Calendar
For more information visit: Fdisd.com
Do you know what else back-to-school means? FOOTBALL SEASON! The BLITZ will be back bigger and better this year, CBS7′s sports team can’t wait to show you the highlights that happen under the Friday Night Lights.
Photos from the 2023 FCA All-Star Football game:
VARSITY FOOTBALL SCHEDULES:
District 2- 6A
District 3- 4A D2
District 4- 3A D2
District 2- 4A D1
District 1- 3A D1
District 3- 2A D1
District 1- 4A D2
District 1- 3A D2
- Odessa Compass
- Alpine*
- Crane
District 5- 2A D2
District 6- 1A D1
- Fort Davis*
- Buena Vista*
- Marfa*
District 7- 1A D1
- Rankin*
- Garden City
- Lenorah Grady
- Ackerly Sands*
*We were, unfortunately, unable to find football schedules on the school websites for these teams, if you have the link please share it with us at news@cbs7.com*
MORE CBS7 EDUCATION COVERAGE:
