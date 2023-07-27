Chik-Fil-A on University hosting school supply drive
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -On Saturday, Chik-Fil-A on Univesity Blvd will be hosting a school supply drive, benefitting, ECISD Pre-K students.
The event is from 10:30 a.m. -10 p.m. on Saturday, July, 29th.
If you donate one of each of the following items;
- Primary writing journal
- 24 pack of Crayons
- Glue bottle
You will receive a free Chik-Fil-A sandwich or one eight-count nugget!
