CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, July 27th, 2023

Not as hot but still hot...
CBS7 First Alert Weather Forecast
By Justin Lopez
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, July 27th, 2023: High pressure will start to move east of West Texas over the next few days and into the weekend taking the worst of the heat with it. It will still be hot but moving out of the triple-digits will be a small win for the area. However, an inverted trough will make its way into the area late next week, possibly increasing the odds for rain in extreme portions of West Texas.

Temperatures look to hang around the upper 90s into the triple digits next week, but we will keep y’all posted on any changes that may accompany this pattern change. Stay Tuned!

