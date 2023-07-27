CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, July 28th, 2023

Slightly below triple-digits...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 7/27/23
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, July 29th, 2023: Temperatures get out of the triple-digits for a few days and just in time for the weekend thanks to high-pressure moving off to the east for a few days. Dry weather looks to continue through the weekend too with just a few high clouds expected.

That high-pressure system that has been controlling the weather all summer will be back next week and push temperatures into the 100°+ plus range as it looks like another heat wave is developing. Boo.....

