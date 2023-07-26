VFW Post 4372 is under temporary suspension: Here’s what that means

VFW Post 4372 in Odessa
VFW Post 4372 in Odessa(Joshua Skinner / KOSA)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to a letter sent to members of VFW Post 4372 in Odessa, operations at the post are suspended for up to 90 days due to violations of the laws and usage of the organization.

During this 90-day suspension, an Administrative committee will supervise all activities of the post and ensure compliance with bylaws, rules, and regulations.

A chairperson will also be required to submit monthly reports that outline the steps that are being taken to amend the violations made.

While suspended, the Post cannot hold any meetings that aren’t discussing the penalties the Post faces.

The letter also encourages members to attend the next two regular Post meetings scheduled for Wednesday, July 19, 2023, and for Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Post home located at 208 East VFW Lane, Odessa.

We reached out to the state office for VFW and no one was available to talk with us because they are attending the national VFW convention in Phoenix, Arizona.

