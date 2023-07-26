VFW Post 4372 is under temporary suspension: Here’s what that means

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to a letter sent to members of VFW Post 4372 in Odessa, operations at the post are suspended for up to 90 days due to violations of the laws and usage of the organization.

Article 218(a) (5) (b): “Failure to collect all monies due the Post, giving receipt therefore, and have charge of the funds, securities, and other property of the Post, all of which shall be placed in their care. The Quartermaster shall be the accountable officer of the Post and the Treasurer of all committees handling funds.”

During this 90-day suspension, an Administrative committee will supervise all activities of the post and ensure compliance with bylaws, rules, and regulations.

Post meetings, functions, and business operations are to continue under direct supervision of the Administrative Committee.

The Post Canteen shall be immediately and without fail closed for any business, The Chairperson may make a recommendation to the State Commander to have the canteen operation restored if it is determined to be in the best interest of the Post.

A chairperson will also be required to submit monthly reports that outline the steps that are being taken to amend the violations made.

“In addition, the final report shall contain the committee’s recommendation as to whether the suspension shall be rescinded or continued, or if the Post Charter be revoked.”

While suspended, the Post cannot hold any meetings that aren’t discussing the penalties the Post faces.

The letter also encourages members to attend the next two regular Post meetings scheduled for Wednesday, July 19, 2023, and for Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Post home located at 208 East VFW Lane, Odessa.

We reached out to the state office for VFW and no one was available to talk with us because they are attending the national VFW convention in Phoenix, Arizona.

