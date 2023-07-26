Rope Youth reaches 10,000 meals given to local youth surpassing previous amount

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Rope Youth in has reached over 10,000 meals provided to local youth and families throughout Midland. Organizations and businesses have helped Rope Youth throughout the summer in giving back to the community.

“Even though we’re in an affluent community, there’s still people that struggle with getting food. What we want to do is we want to make sure kids have an opportunity to have a meal during the summer when a lot of kids are out of school where their main nutrition comes from”, said Executive Director Karl Baroski.

Rope Youth ends their services on Friday August 4th.

