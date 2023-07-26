Odessa New Sports Complex

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The city council of Odessa approved a proposal to build a new sports complex for Odessans to enjoy.

Larry Bell and his family donated one hundred acres of land within the Park’s Bell Ranch development master plan to develop a new complex in total the land is worth 5 million dollars.

“It is something we talked about for a long time. We had a pattern and objective out of park bell north in this particular development to really focus on what we call live, work, and play.” said president of the bell legacy partnership and co-owner of park bell ranches, Larry Bell.

Larry Bell appreciates the help and the relationships he made at the Permian basin.

He wanted to use this opportunity to give back to the community and he believes this will benefit the city of Odessa.

“This is the place that has given us so much and provided us such a wonderful opportunity for us to do really good and wonderful things with our family. We want to pay it forward. We want to share it with as many people as we can. This is the most significant opportunity we have to do that.” said Bell.

The new complex will have 20 volleyball courts, ten basketball courts as well as an indoor 200m banked competition track.

It will also have multiple soccer fields, football, and lacrosse and up to eight baseball fields.

“We wanted to take the first big and major step to say not only to the city and to the consultant but also to our friends, neighbors, and business partners throughout the Permian basin. Let’s get behind this thing. let’s do something significant and see if we can make this happen because it will lead to bigger and better things to a stronger community.” said Bell.

The project is expected to cost around 55 million dollars.

The next steps are to work with a consultant to create a more defined budget and to secure corporate sponsorships and naming rights agreements.

The goal is to begin the pre-development process in the fall of 2023, and they plan to have it open in the fall of 2024 or in the spring of 2025.

