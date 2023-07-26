Odessa man pleads guilty after purchasing multiple firearms for others

Five shot, one dead at Odessa apartment complex
Five shot, one dead at Odessa apartment complex(CBS7)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man plead guilty in federal court on Monday to one count of false statements during the purchase of a firearm.

Miguel Rodriguez, 21, purchased a weapon for someone else that was used in the Carriage House Apartments shooting on June 29th.

According to court documents, on June 29, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) responded to the Carriage House shooting.

The agents found a gun near the scene and confirmed that it had been purchased on May 26 by Rodriguez. 

Further investigation revealed that Rodriguez straw purchased at least four firearms. Meaning he bought the weapons under his name for someone else’s use.

Rodriguez is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 2 and faces up to 10 years in prison.

A federal district court judge will determine his sentence.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Attorney General of Texas
Office of the Attorney General reaches $168 million settlement with Walmart over company’s role in national opioid crisis
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Way Out West Texas: Ring of Fire
Way Out West Texas: Ring of Fire
63,500 years ago Odessa changed forever and the effects are still seen today
63,500 years ago Odessa changed forever and the effects are still seen today
Federal Bureau of Investigations
SCAM ALERT: FBI warning of scam targeting West Texans

Latest News

Rope Youth tops breaks 10,000 meals given to local youth surpassing previous amount
Local organization helping kids get meals during summer
Local organization helping kids get meals during summer
Organization feeds 10,000 Midlanders
John Beckmeyer was selected as the Odessa city manager finalist on June 26. Photo provided by...
$238K contract awarded to new Odessa city manager
$238K contract awarded to new Odessa city manager