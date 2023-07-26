Odessa man pleads guilty after purchasing multiple firearms for others

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man plead guilty in federal court on Monday to one count of false statements during the purchase of a firearm.

Miguel Rodriguez, 21, purchased a weapon for someone else that was used in the Carriage House Apartments shooting on June 29th.

According to court documents, on June 29, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) responded to the Carriage House shooting.

The agents found a gun near the scene and confirmed that it had been purchased on May 26 by Rodriguez.

Further investigation revealed that Rodriguez straw purchased at least four firearms. Meaning he bought the weapons under his name for someone else’s use.

Rodriguez is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 2 and faces up to 10 years in prison.

A federal district court judge will determine his sentence.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.