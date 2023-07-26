A Lyle Lovett band member spotted a noose in Montana. Police are investigating it as hate crime

FILE - Lyle Lovett performs at the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in...
FILE - Lyle Lovett performs at the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A musician who performs with Lyle Lovett and His Large Band found a noose on a light pole over the weekend, prompting police in Montana’s largest city to investigate the case as a possible hate crime.

Charles Rose, who plays trombone, says he saw the noose on a light pole a few feet from the band’s tour bus in Billings when he went out to get something from the bus on Sunday morning. Lovett and his band performed at an outdoor concert in downtown Billings on Sunday evening.

“I don’t recall seeing it when we first arrived this morning,” Rose wrote on his Facebook page Sunday, where he shared an image of the noose. “Scary. Needless to say I took it down.”

Rose later made a report to police. He did not immediately respond to a Facebook message from The Associated Press seeking comment on Tuesday.

Billings Mayor Bill Cole addressed the issue at a city council meeting on Monday night.

“Your city council, police department and city leaders take this matter very seriously,” he said. “We condemn any hateful speech or symbols of hate in our community.”

However, the investigation has so far not turned up any witnesses who saw the noose being placed on the light pole and police have not been able to find any surveillance video in the area, Cole said.

Nearly 30 years ago in Billings, the city united against racist attacks, with members of a painters union painting over racist graffiti that defaced a Native American family’s house and with people from several denominations providing security at a Black church after skinheads had interrupted services.

The city united again when hate flyers were posted near a Jewish synagogue, headstones were knocked over at a Jewish cemetery and a brick was thrown through the menorah-decorated bedroom window of a 6-year-old boy, the son of a Jewish rabbi.

In December 1993, The Billings Gazette newspaper printed a full-page menorah that people could hang in their windows in support of Jewish residents. A sporting goods store posted “Not In Our Town” on its reader board, giving name to a movement that was the subject of news coverage and later, a made-for-TV movie. It continues as a not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to “stop hate, address bullying and build safe, inclusive communities for all.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Attorney General of Texas
Office of the Attorney General reaches $168 million settlement with Walmart over company’s role in national opioid crisis
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Way Out West Texas: Ring of Fire
Way Out West Texas: Ring of Fire
63,500 years ago Odessa changed forever and the effects are still seen today
63,500 years ago Odessa changed forever and the effects are still seen today
Police Lights
Texas Rangers investigating officer involved shooting following chase

Latest News

FILE - Ocean currents help regulate global weather patterns.
World’s ocean currents system heading for collapse, study says
Rope Youth tops breaks 10,000 meals given to local youth surpassing previous amount
Local organization helping kids get meals during summer
Local organization helping kids get meals during summer
Organization feeds 10,000 Midlanders
Colorado authorities are looking for escaped inmate Mark Fox.
Police search for ‘dangerous’ inmate after Colorado jail break