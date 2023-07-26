Local organization helping kids get meals during summer

Organization feeds 10,000 Midlanders
By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This summer has seen an increase in children and families needing help with meals.

One organization does just that, while also helping people with other opportunities.

Rope Youth’s Food First summer program provided 9,000 meals last year.

This year they served 10,000 meals.

Several organizations throughout the area have helped with Rope’s services including Endeavor energy and Pioneer Natural Resources.

The people who help with time or resources are proud to serve the community.

“it is very fulfilling because as the number grows that means the need has grown so obviously people are coming out because they’re bringing their kid,” said executive director for rope youth food first Karl Baroski. “We do hear the testimonies of the parents of how it’s helped them along through this summer as a place to get nutritional meals.”

Along with nutritional meals, Rope Youth provides books to kids and has many mentorship opportunities.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Attorney General of Texas
Office of the Attorney General reaches $168 million settlement with Walmart over company’s role in national opioid crisis
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Way Out West Texas: Ring of Fire
Way Out West Texas: Ring of Fire
63,500 years ago Odessa changed forever and the effects are still seen today
63,500 years ago Odessa changed forever and the effects are still seen today
Police Lights
Texas Rangers investigating officer involved shooting following chase

Latest News

Local organization helping kids get meals during summer
Organization feeds 10,000 Midlanders
Rope Youth tops breaks 10,000 meals given to local youth surpassing previous amount
Rope Youth reaches 10,000 meals given to local youth surpassing previous amount
John Beckmeyer was selected as the Odessa city manager finalist on June 26. Photo provided by...
$238K contract awarded to new Odessa city manager
$238K contract awarded to new Odessa city manager