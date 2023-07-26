Local organization helping kids get meals during summer

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This summer has seen an increase in children and families needing help with meals.

One organization does just that, while also helping people with other opportunities.

Rope Youth’s Food First summer program provided 9,000 meals last year.

This year they served 10,000 meals.

Several organizations throughout the area have helped with Rope’s services including Endeavor energy and Pioneer Natural Resources.

The people who help with time or resources are proud to serve the community.

“it is very fulfilling because as the number grows that means the need has grown so obviously people are coming out because they’re bringing their kid,” said executive director for rope youth food first Karl Baroski. “We do hear the testimonies of the parents of how it’s helped them along through this summer as a place to get nutritional meals.”

Along with nutritional meals, Rope Youth provides books to kids and has many mentorship opportunities.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.