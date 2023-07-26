Chevy Bolt EV is returning to market

GM announced that the Chevrolet Bolt EV is returning to the market.
GM announced that the Chevrolet Bolt EV is returning to the market.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Motors is bringing one of its electric vehicles back to the market.

On Tuesday, the automaker announced plans to introduce a model of the Chevrolet Bolt EV, but GM did not share a timeline for the new release and left out specific details about the next-generation Bolt.

The company said the new electric vehicle model will feature the latest in GM’s flexible electric vehicle architecture called Ultium.

GM has said that the Ultium battery technology will be the basis of its future vehicles.

This announcement comes a few months after GM decided it would end production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

At the time, the carmaker noted the popular EV model did not use the Ultium platform, unlike its other newer EV vehicles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Attorney General of Texas
Office of the Attorney General reaches $168 million settlement with Walmart over company’s role in national opioid crisis
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Way Out West Texas: Ring of Fire
Way Out West Texas: Ring of Fire
63,500 years ago Odessa changed forever and the effects are still seen today
63,500 years ago Odessa changed forever and the effects are still seen today
Police Lights
Texas Rangers investigating officer involved shooting following chase

Latest News

A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
Large crane collapses, catches fire on NY high-rise
LIVE: House subcommittee hearing on 'unidentified anomalous phenomena'
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president, Feb....
Biden’s son Hunter arrives at a Delaware court where he’s expected to plead guilty to tax crimes
A California man said an officer used excessive force.
GRAPHIC: Police accused of using excessive force caught on camera
Samsung, a South Korean technology giant that’s also a major producer of computer memory chips,...
Samsung unveils foldable smartphones in a bet on bending device screens