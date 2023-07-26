ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, July 26th, 2023: Temperatures will decrease ever so slightly over the next few days as the triple-digit heat takes a break. High pressure will still be in charge of the weather...but it won’t be quite as hot. Rain chances near zero will continue into next week as the drought continues to build across West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

The slight temperature decrease looks to continue into next week as high pressure continues to weaken and slide slightly east, allowing for the mid to lower 90s to be on tap around this time next week.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.