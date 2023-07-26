ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, July 27th, 2023: High pressure will start to move east of West Texas over the next few days and into the weekend taking the worst of the heat with it. It will still be hot but moving out of the triple-digits will be a small win for the area.

Temperatures look to hang around the upper 90s into next week but a bigger pattern change may be on the horizon late next week. Stay Tuned!

