Back-To-School Texas Sized Garage Sale held to help teachers with school supplies

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday was the annual “Back to School” Texas-sized garage sale.

This event helps teachers in the area find supplies for their classroom all while saving money.

With the prices for just about everything still rising, teachers took advantage of some great deals to make sure their classrooms were ready for the new school year.

“Well, we’re just really excited to be able to relieve some of the financial burden that many of our teachers face by buying their school supplies” said Tracy Renton, Director of Development Senior Life of Midland

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices for educational books and supplies are $2,004.31 higher in 2023 versus 1967 which was the first year school supply costs were tracked. Back in 1967, the average cost of supplies for teachers a year was only 100 dollars.

Over the last 10 years there has been a 400-dollar increase in school supplies and with the Permian Basin getting younger and newer teachers out of college it can be hard to get all the supplies you need.

“It’s overwhelming starting the school year, especially as a teacher, It can get really expensive, and you don’t know what supplies to get so it’s nice having everything in one area. And it’s cheap and good prices for teachers” said Erica Davis, De Zavala Elementary

At the Back-To-School Texas Sized Garage Sale there was everything you could think of for a teacher from pencils, markers, glue, stickers, and glitter, to loose-leaf paper.

And with all these great supplies at the garage sale, Davis and her co-workers took advantage of it.

“I teach kindergarten so my co-workers and I stocked up on stickers, glitter and glue, crayons, and supply boxes. There’s a lot here for teachers” said Davis

And this event doesn’t just help teachers.

This event helps students too, because some teachers pay out of their pocket to provide school supplies to kids who may not be able to afford a binder or even a pencil.

“So, we also have the opportunity to kind of supplement some of the cost that our teachers are facing when there’s a student that might need school supplies and their parents aren’t able to purchase those school supplies right at that moment. So, through the Texas-size garage sale we are so excited to be able to help supplement some of those items that they need” said Renton

