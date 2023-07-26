$238K contract awarded to new Odessa city manager

By Hannah Brock
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - John Beckmeyer was officially awarded a contract to serve as Odessa’s City Manager on Tuesday evening.

He currently serves as the director of the Texas GOP, but he will forgo that position on Aug. 8 and begin his Odessa position on Aug. 10.

All but one Odessa City Council member approved a contract officially selecting him.

Beckmeyer was not physically at the meeting, but accepted the contract and thanked the council via letter. His salary is set at $238,000.

Councilmember Steven Thompson spoke about choosing the current Texas GOP director above other applicants.

“We had 51 applications. Four finalists. And have T-2 consultants jumped him over 47 other people when he has no qualifications whatsoever,” said Thompson, referencing the consulting firm who aided in selection.

Thompson mentioned the criteria originally set by the council, which included a bachelor’s degree in public administration or management related fields and three or more years in city management experience or other leadership roles.

“So that, number one, that really bothers me, the fact that he would even submit an application based on the fact that he doesn’t meet any of that criteria,” Thompson said.

In a statement last month, the city said Beckmeyer has a bachelor’s degree in animal science and has served in various roles, mostly in IT.

Beckmeyer was chosen unanimously by the council during the executive session that chose him as a finalist.

Other council members did not speak specifically to other praises or concerns regarding the contract.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Attorney General of Texas
Office of the Attorney General reaches $168 million settlement with Walmart over company’s role in national opioid crisis
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Way Out West Texas: Ring of Fire
Way Out West Texas: Ring of Fire
63,500 years ago Odessa changed forever and the effects are still seen today
63,500 years ago Odessa changed forever and the effects are still seen today
Regal MGN
Midland’s Regal Theater to close its doors

Latest News

Rope Youth tops breaks 10,000 meals given to local youth surpassing previous amount
Rope Youth reaches 10,000 meals given to local youth surpassing previous amount
$238K contract awarded to new Odessa city manager
Midland foodie Linda Louise Lyle is a front runner in the national James Beard Foundation...
Midland foodie frontrunner in national Favorite Chef competition
Midland foodie frontrunner in national Favorite Chef competition
Midland foodie frontrunner in national Favorite Chef competition