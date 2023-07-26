$238K contract awarded to new Odessa city manager

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - John Beckmeyer was officially awarded a contract to serve as Odessa’s City Manager on Tuesday evening.

He currently serves as the director of the Texas GOP, but he will forgo that position on Aug. 8 and begin his Odessa position on Aug. 10.

All but one Odessa City Council member approved a contract officially selecting him.

Beckmeyer was not physically at the meeting, but accepted the contract and thanked the council via letter. His salary is set at $238,000.

Councilmember Steven Thompson spoke about choosing the current Texas GOP director above other applicants.

“We had 51 applications. Four finalists. And have T-2 consultants jumped him over 47 other people when he has no qualifications whatsoever,” said Thompson, referencing the consulting firm who aided in selection.

Thompson mentioned the criteria originally set by the council, which included a bachelor’s degree in public administration or management related fields and three or more years in city management experience or other leadership roles.

“So that, number one, that really bothers me, the fact that he would even submit an application based on the fact that he doesn’t meet any of that criteria,” Thompson said.

In a statement last month, the city said Beckmeyer has a bachelor’s degree in animal science and has served in various roles, mostly in IT.

Beckmeyer was chosen unanimously by the council during the executive session that chose him as a finalist.

Other council members did not speak specifically to other praises or concerns regarding the contract.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.