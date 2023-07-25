Unexplained outage at Chase Bank leads to interruptions at Zelle payment network

FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York.
FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – An unexplained outage at Chase Bank led to interruptions for users of the Zelle payment network, who took to social media to complain.

Zelle said on Twitter that its network is functioning normally and pointed a finger at Chase, saying the bank was experiencing trouble with payment processing.

“The rest of the Zelle network is up and running,” it tweeted. “Chase is one of our partner banks, and as such, is in full control of the Zelle feature in their app.”

Chase issued a statement noting that it’s “working to restore full service to account transfers, Zelle payments and bill payments,” but offered no details regarding the cause of the service outage or its expected duration. According to DownDetector, a site that collects user outage reports, both services experienced service problems starting around 10 a.m. EDT on Tuesday.

The problem remained unresolved as of 7 p.m. EDT.

“Our customers can continue to use all other digital banking features as normal,” Chase said in its statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Attorney General of Texas
Office of the Attorney General reaches $168 million settlement with Walmart over company’s role in national opioid crisis
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Way Out West Texas: Ring of Fire
Way Out West Texas: Ring of Fire
63,500 years ago Odessa changed forever and the effects are still seen today
63,500 years ago Odessa changed forever and the effects are still seen today
Regal MGN
Midland’s Regal Theater to close its doors

Latest News

The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas.
Amber Alert issued for missing teen girl in Texas
Fort Stockton ISD has a new system that allows teachers to earn up to $75,000 for teaching key...
Fort Stockton ISD’s new salary system benefits certified teachers
FILE - Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl arrives for a pretrial hearing at Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 12,...
Judge vacates desertion conviction for former US soldier captured in Afghanistan
This professional mermaid trains others who want to be mermaids