Two arrested for meth possesion in Pecos

Meth arrest
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Monday morning, two men were arrested and charged in Reeves County for possession of meth.

It happened when a Reeves County sheriff’s deputy pulled over a truck with expired tags. When he pulled the truck over, the deputy found meth in the vehicle and also explosives typically used in oil field fracking. The area was immediately blocked off and secured.

The Reeves County Sheriff’s Office contacted EOD teams from Midland and Odessa to take the explosives and discard them.

