Representative Brooks Landgraf’s bill makes immediate impact

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) -Earlier this year, the city of Dallas proposed a plan to eliminate small gas-powered tools by 2027.

State representative Brooks Landgraf was not pleased by this decision and spearheaded SB 1017.

Which prohibits cities from banning gas engines.

This bill was signed into law on May 13 by Governor Greg Abbott, and even though it hasn’t gone into effect yet, it’s already caused Dallas to move away from this proposal.

Representative Landgraf said he doesn’t like having to counteract city ordinances that he claims haven’t worked in other states.

However, he believes his bill is what’s best for Texas.

“I think we always have to be vigilant that there are small groups of activists. Especially in big cities. It’s not only in Texas, but across the country, who are always going to try to infringe on the consumer rights of people who are just trying to get through their day.” said representative, R-TX District 81, Brooks Landgraf.

Dallas would’ve followed in the steps of California who plan to ban all small gas-powered engines by 2024.

Equipment like lawn mowers, trimmers, and leaf blowers.

Instead, they would make everyone switch to electric or battery-operated tools instead.

Landgraf says that even though it’s a small victory, the fight continues.

“I don’t think that the small group of law makers or policy makers in Dallas came up with this idea on their own. They were looking at the example that’s been provided in California” said Representative Landgraf.

Representative Landgraf said bill 1017 is about individual liberties and consumer choice.

And that the government should not step in to influence the market.

Landgraf says that having energy freedom is what drove him to get this bill signed into law.

Especially for the people in the Permian Basin.

“I’m tired of liberals in big cities telling us that the great fuel that we produce here in the Permian Basin that the men and women work so hard to bring out of the ground is not good enough for their cities.” said Representative Landgraf.

SB 1017 will go into effect September 1st.

CBS7 has reached out to the city of Dallas on any comments on this bill, but we are still waiting on a response.

