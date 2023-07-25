Midland man arrested for causing death of man via backhoe

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Silvestre Gonzalez was arrested at the Presidio port of entry for manslaughter.

Court documents obtained by CBS7 state that Gonzalez recklessly caused the death of another man while working on a backhoe.

The court documents allege Gonzalez did not properly stabilize the backhoe causing the rear bucket to drop. Hitting and killing another man.

Gonzalez was arrested nearly two weeks after the warrant was issued for his arrest.

