Midland man arrested for causing death of man via backhoe

Manslaughter arrest
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Silvestre Gonzalez was arrested at the Presidio port of entry for manslaughter.

Court documents obtained by CBS7 state that Gonzalez recklessly caused the death of another man while working on a backhoe.

The court documents allege Gonzalez did not properly stabilize the backhoe causing the rear bucket to drop. Hitting and killing another man.

Gonzalez was arrested nearly two weeks after the warrant was issued for his arrest.

