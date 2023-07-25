Marco Salazar guest speaks at Acceleration Academies of Ector County Graduation

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Acceleration Academies of Ector County hosted their graduation at Prosperity Bank in downtown Odessa.

While the graduates were celebrated, they heard from former student Marco Salazar, a recent graduate of Acceleration. While being a student, Salazar also worked in a family catering business with his brother named Ratengo. A counselor advised Marco to go into Acceleration to graduate high school while being able to work.

“She really recommended this program, because they let you work from home and you only have to show up 20 hours a week, and so this program, with the flexible hours, it let me still work on my business, and still get my diploma and my education as well”, said Salazar.

Marco and his brother look to grow the business from Odessa and expand itself in West Texas.

“I definitely believe our future plans are probably going to be expanding, we are currently in the works of getting another food truck hopefully in Midland. That’s kind of our next trajectory,” said Salazar.

