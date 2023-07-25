Local Non-Profit looks to get a home for girls involved in sex trafficking

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - So far in 2023 Texas is ranked second for sex trafficking with 917 cases and 1,702 victims.

While in 2019 the Permian Basin was ranked second in the state as a major hub for sex traffickers.

Because of these alarming statistics, the Ernest Cecil Foundation was created to help victims involved in sex trafficking.

Without recovery homes here in West Texas it’s difficult for organizations like the Ernest Cecil Foundation to take care of these girls after a traumatic experience.

Girls have to travel either to different cities with homes or end up in juvenile detention centers, which doesn’t always help the situation.

“We’ll logically that’s where they’re safe from their traffickers but it is not ideal for them. It’s not a home for them to heal” said Katrina Bustos, Founder and Director of the Ernest Cecil Foundation

That’s what the Ernest Cecil Foundation wants to do, provide a home and support group for these girls.

“It is important to have a home where they can have a mom and a dad, where they can go to counseling and restoration so they can heal from the trauma that they have been through,” said Bustos

The reason it’s so important for these girls to live in a stable home is that their original home might not be safe. Some parents sell their children or rent them out anywhere from 10 to 15 times a night. And after a horrific night, these girls go to school the next day, tired and acting out of the ordinary.

“During the day and these girls are sleeping during school, they’re not doing well at all and sometimes you can’t tell. It’s hard to do but it is important for them to keep their eyes open and ask questions” said Bustos

Some of the signs you can look for in someone who may be a victim of sex trafficking are:

Does the person appear disconnected from family, friends, community organizations, or houses of worship?

Has a child stopped attending school?

Has the person had a sudden or dramatic change in behavior?

Is a juvenile engaged in commercial sex acts?

Is the person disoriented or confused, or showing signs of mental or physical abuse?

Does the person have bruises in various stages of healing?

Is the person fearful, timid, or submissive?

Does the person show signs of having been denied food, water, sleep, or medical care?

Is the person often in the company of someone to whom he or she defers? Or someone who seems to be in control of the situation, e.g., where they go or who they talk to?

Does the person appear to be coached on what to say?

Is the person living in unsuitable conditions?

Does the person lack personal possessions and appear not to have a stable living situation?

Does the person have freedom of movement? Can the person freely leave where they live? Are there unreasonable security measures?

The Ernest Cecil Foundation will also be having events the rest of the year to raise money to build a home for girls who have been a part of sex trafficking.

