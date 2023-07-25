At least 3 US cities listed in the top 10 most polluted in the world

FILE - The Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower) is pictured in downtown Chicago, where the air...
FILE - The Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower) is pictured in downtown Chicago, where the air quality was categorized "unhealthy" by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, on June 27, 2023. Fine particle pollution caused by smoke from Canada’s wildfires has affected air quality this summer. (AP Photo/Claire Savage, file)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Smoke from the ongoing wildfires burning across Canada has led to at least three major cities in the U.S. being listed in the top ten most polluted in the world.

According to IQAir, Chicago is ranked sixth, Minneapolis is ranked ninth and Detroit is ranked tenth.

The air quality in Chicago is listed as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” while the air quality in Minneapolis and Detroit are listed as “moderate.”

The National Weather Service has issued air quality alerts for Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and portions of Illinois and Indiana because of smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Attorney General of Texas
Office of the Attorney General reaches $168 million settlement with Walmart over company’s role in national opioid crisis
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Way Out West Texas: Ring of Fire
Way Out West Texas: Ring of Fire
63,500 years ago Odessa changed forever and the effects are still seen today
63,500 years ago Odessa changed forever and the effects are still seen today
Regal MGN
Midland’s Regal Theater to close its doors

Latest News

First Lady Jill Biden delivers a speech during a ceremony at the UNESCO headquarters Tuesday,...
Jill Biden marks US reentry into UNESCO with a flag-raising ceremony in Paris
A missing 4-year-old is safe after the authorities helped find the missing child.
WATCH: Police chopper captures reunion with missing kid
Friends and family members of a North Carolina woman are asking for the public's help.
Missing North Carolina woman’s SUV, phone found
A missing 4-year-old is safe after the authorities helped find the missing child.
Police chopper captures reunion with missing kid