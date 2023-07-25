Harleton’s two-way standout takes top honors on Texas 2A all-state baseball team

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Harleton pitcher Carson Wallace has been named the player of the year on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A all-state baseball team.

The left-hander was 12-0 with a 0.35 earned run average in leading the Wildcats to the state title. He struck out 145 in 79.1 innings. The sophomore also batted .459 with 51 runs batted in.

Abbott sophomore shortstop Riley Sustala and Kennard senior pitcher/shortstop Jaden Kulms shared player of the year honors in Class 1A.

Sustala batted .461 with 32 RBIs. He also was 2-0 pitching with a 1.62 ERA and two saves in leading the Panthers to the state title.

Kulms was 8-3 with a 2.40 ERA, striking out 114 in 70 innings with three no-hitters. He also batted .458 with 35 RBIs for the state semifinalist.

CLASS 2A

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers — Carson Wallace, Harleton, soph.; Logan Jenkins, Collinsville, jr.; Ryan Peterson, Shiner, sr.

Relief pitcher — (tie) Chris Castilleja, Mumford, sr.; Braden Hopkins, Harleton, sr.

Catcher — Zeke Mayo, Windthorst, sr.

First baseman — John Youens, Bosqueville, sr.

Second baseman — (tie) Brazos Beck, New Home, jr.; Carson Schuette, Shiner, soph.

Shortstop — Brady Henke, Weimar, sr.

Third baseman — Ryland Gentry, Coleman, sr.

Outfielders — Jackson Raines, New Home, sr.; McCray Jacobs, Johnson City, jr.; Brody Emert, New Home, sr.

Designated hitter — Logan Lassiter, Olton, sr.

Player of the year — Wallace, Harleton

Coach of the Year — DJ Beck, Harleton

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers — Dylan Armstrong, Harleton, sr.; Johnny Slawinski, Johnson City, soph.; Rylan Newman, Collinsville, jr.

Relief pitcher — Coy Stutts, Thorndale, sr.

Catcher — Charlie Butler, Holland, fr.

First baseman — Ryder Watkins, New Home, soph.

Second baseman — (tie) Eli Compton, Garrison, sr.; Mason Marmolejo, Ropes, soph.

Shortstop — Patrick Kruger, Holland, jr.

Third baseman — Logan Addison, New Home, jr.

Outfielders — Gage Shirts, Harleton, soph.; Nick Miller, Anson, sr.; Weston Fenn, Rio Vista, sr.

Designated hitter — Kennett McLane, Valley Mills, jr.

THIRD TEAM

Pitchers — Damian Castorena, Mumford, jr.; Thomas Perez, Valley Mills, jr.; Titan Targac, Flatonia, soph.

Relief pitcher — Braydon Davidson, Garrison, jr.

Catcher — (tie) Hunter Peel, Muenster, sr.; Elandis Taylor, Valley Mills, jr.

First baseman — Keenan Hailey, Shiner, soph.

Second baseman — Ryder King, Bosqueville, soph.

Shortstop — (tie) Cooper Weatherfly, Era, jr.; Cash Bolgiano, Crawford, jr.;

Third baseman — (tie) Wilson Ward, Clarendon, sr.; Kannon Dempsey, McLeod, jr.; Joseph Flores, Mumford, jr.

Outfielders — Breck Chambers, Crawford, sr.; Ryan Harper, Frankston, jr.; Guy Powell, Bangs, sr.

Designated hitter — Hayden Torres, Ropes, soph.

___

CLASS 1A

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers — Will Kazda, Abbott, sr.; Carson Heiman, Nazareth, sr.; Layton Herrmann, D’Hanis, sr.

Relief pitcher — Riley Sustala, Abbott, soph.

Catcher — (tie) Dakota Murray, Kennard, sr.; Jeren Pena, Ira, soph.; J. Tom Price, Borden County, sr.

First baseman — Hagan Gordon, Borden County, jr.

Second baseman — Easton Jaeger, Fayetteville, soph.

Shortstop — (tie) Riley Sustala, Abbott, soph.; Jaden Kulms, Kennard, sr.

Third baseman — (tie) Braygon Conrad, Claude, jr.; Bryton Partain, Ira, sr.

Outfielders — Karsyn Johnson, Abbott, sr.; Mason Hejl, Abbott, soph.; Donte Diaz, D’Hanis, sr.

Designated hitter — Brad Lamley, Graford, jr.

Player of the Year — (tie) Sustala, Abbott; Kulms, Kennard

Coach of the Year — Kyle Crawford, Abbott

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers — Cody Jordan, Slocum, soph.; Preston Pustejowsky, Abbott, sr.; Daelyn Gonzales, D’Hanis, sr.

Relief pitcher — Maddox Stewart, Gordon, soph.

Catcher — Logan Fritsch, Fayetteville, sr.

First baseman — (tie) Sterl Welps, Nazareth, sr.; Noah Perry, Graford, fr.

Second baseman — Jaythan Garcia, D’Hanis, jr.

Shortstop — Koda Bigham, Borden County, jr.

Third baseman — Keagan Supak, Fayetteville, jr.

Outfielders — Tanner Birkenfeld, Nazareth, sr.; Reid Gross, Fayetteville, jr.; Garrison Proctor, Borden County, jr.

Designated hitter — Luke Schulte, Nazareth, sr.