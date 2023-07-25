Harleton’s two-way standout takes top honors on Texas 2A all-state baseball team

Harleton’s Carson Wallace has been named the player of the year on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A all-state baseball team
(WDAM 7)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Harleton pitcher Carson Wallace has been named the player of the year on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A all-state baseball team.

The left-hander was 12-0 with a 0.35 earned run average in leading the Wildcats to the state title. He struck out 145 in 79.1 innings. The sophomore also batted .459 with 51 runs batted in.

Abbott sophomore shortstop Riley Sustala and Kennard senior pitcher/shortstop Jaden Kulms shared player of the year honors in Class 1A.

Sustala batted .461 with 32 RBIs. He also was 2-0 pitching with a 1.62 ERA and two saves in leading the Panthers to the state title.

Kulms was 8-3 with a 2.40 ERA, striking out 114 in 70 innings with three no-hitters. He also batted .458 with 35 RBIs for the state semifinalist.

CLASS 2A

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers — Carson Wallace, Harleton, soph.; Logan Jenkins, Collinsville, jr.; Ryan Peterson, Shiner, sr.

Relief pitcher — (tie) Chris Castilleja, Mumford, sr.; Braden Hopkins, Harleton, sr.

Catcher — Zeke Mayo, Windthorst, sr.

First baseman — John Youens, Bosqueville, sr.

Second baseman — (tie) Brazos Beck, New Home, jr.; Carson Schuette, Shiner, soph.

Shortstop — Brady Henke, Weimar, sr.

Third baseman — Ryland Gentry, Coleman, sr.

Outfielders — Jackson Raines, New Home, sr.; McCray Jacobs, Johnson City, jr.; Brody Emert, New Home, sr.

Designated hitter — Logan Lassiter, Olton, sr.

Player of the year — Wallace, Harleton

Coach of the Year — DJ Beck, Harleton

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers — Dylan Armstrong, Harleton, sr.; Johnny Slawinski, Johnson City, soph.; Rylan Newman, Collinsville, jr.

Relief pitcher — Coy Stutts, Thorndale, sr.

Catcher — Charlie Butler, Holland, fr.

First baseman — Ryder Watkins, New Home, soph.

Second baseman — (tie) Eli Compton, Garrison, sr.; Mason Marmolejo, Ropes, soph.

Shortstop — Patrick Kruger, Holland, jr.

Third baseman — Logan Addison, New Home, jr.

Outfielders — Gage Shirts, Harleton, soph.; Nick Miller, Anson, sr.; Weston Fenn, Rio Vista, sr.

Designated hitter — Kennett McLane, Valley Mills, jr.

THIRD TEAM

Pitchers — Damian Castorena, Mumford, jr.; Thomas Perez, Valley Mills, jr.; Titan Targac, Flatonia, soph.

Relief pitcher — Braydon Davidson, Garrison, jr.

Catcher — (tie) Hunter Peel, Muenster, sr.; Elandis Taylor, Valley Mills, jr.

First baseman — Keenan Hailey, Shiner, soph.

Second baseman — Ryder King, Bosqueville, soph.

Shortstop — (tie) Cooper Weatherfly, Era, jr.; Cash Bolgiano, Crawford, jr.;

Third baseman — (tie) Wilson Ward, Clarendon, sr.; Kannon Dempsey, McLeod, jr.; Joseph Flores, Mumford, jr.

Outfielders — Breck Chambers, Crawford, sr.; Ryan Harper, Frankston, jr.; Guy Powell, Bangs, sr.

Designated hitter — Hayden Torres, Ropes, soph.

___

CLASS 1A

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers — Will Kazda, Abbott, sr.; Carson Heiman, Nazareth, sr.; Layton Herrmann, D’Hanis, sr.

Relief pitcher — Riley Sustala, Abbott, soph.

Catcher — (tie) Dakota Murray, Kennard, sr.; Jeren Pena, Ira, soph.; J. Tom Price, Borden County, sr.

First baseman — Hagan Gordon, Borden County, jr.

Second baseman — Easton Jaeger, Fayetteville, soph.

Shortstop — (tie) Riley Sustala, Abbott, soph.; Jaden Kulms, Kennard, sr.

Third baseman — (tie) Braygon Conrad, Claude, jr.; Bryton Partain, Ira, sr.

Outfielders — Karsyn Johnson, Abbott, sr.; Mason Hejl, Abbott, soph.; Donte Diaz, D’Hanis, sr.

Designated hitter — Brad Lamley, Graford, jr.

Player of the Year — (tie) Sustala, Abbott; Kulms, Kennard

Coach of the Year — Kyle Crawford, Abbott

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers — Cody Jordan, Slocum, soph.; Preston Pustejowsky, Abbott, sr.; Daelyn Gonzales, D’Hanis, sr.

Relief pitcher — Maddox Stewart, Gordon, soph.

Catcher — Logan Fritsch, Fayetteville, sr.

First baseman — (tie) Sterl Welps, Nazareth, sr.; Noah Perry, Graford, fr.

Second baseman — Jaythan Garcia, D’Hanis, jr.

Shortstop — Koda Bigham, Borden County, jr.

Third baseman — Keagan Supak, Fayetteville, jr.

Outfielders — Tanner Birkenfeld, Nazareth, sr.; Reid Gross, Fayetteville, jr.; Garrison Proctor, Borden County, jr.

Designated hitter — Luke Schulte, Nazareth, sr.

Most Read

The Attorney General of Texas
Office of the Attorney General reaches $168 million settlement with Walmart over company’s role in national opioid crisis
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Way Out West Texas: Ring of Fire
Way Out West Texas: Ring of Fire
63,500 years ago Odessa changed forever and the effects are still seen today
63,500 years ago Odessa changed forever and the effects are still seen today
Regal MGN
Midland’s Regal Theater to close its doors

Latest News

McCormick has 6 RBIs, Díaz hits RBI single in the ninth to give Astros 10-9 win over Rangers
Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars extend Jim Nill’s contract less than a month after he wins GM of the year
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson runs drills at the NFL football team's training...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson ‘in a different space’ after suspension-shaped first season in Cleveland
Texas Rangers
Rangers beat Dodgers 8-4 to avoid sweep; LA’s Muncy hits grand slam