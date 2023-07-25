ECISD student has trade signing day

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -There was a unique signing day event today in Midland.

ECISD welding student Ezekiel Hernandez officially signed with deep well services...

This is all part of ECISD’s career and technical education program which prepares students to be ready to accept well-paying jobs right out of high school.

We spoke with Hernandez about how this experience has taught him the value of hard work.

If you really put in the work, and you try and you give it your all, anything is possible; especially because there’s so many opportunities at my age or even younger,” Hernandez said. “There’s so many programs and people that are willing to help you and get you to where you want because they might not of had that opportunity when they were younger. "

Hernandez connected with Deep Well Services at a job fair.

He told CBS7 News that the company stood out to him because of its benefits and room for advancement.

